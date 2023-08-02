Liberty Media (Tracking Stock - SiriusXM) Series C (LSXMK) Price Target Increased by 18.29% to 36.81

The average one-year price target for Liberty Media (Tracking Stock - SiriusXM) Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) has been revised to 36.81 / share. This is an increase of 18.29% from the prior estimate of 31.12 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.00 to a high of 46.79 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.63% from the latest reported closing price of 31.83 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 708 funds or institutions reporting positions in Liberty Media (Tracking Stock - SiriusXM) Series C. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 1.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LSXMK is 0.29%, a decrease of 10.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.18% to 199,736K shares. The put/call ratio of LSXMK is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 43,208K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Baupost Group holds 14,851K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,651K shares, representing an increase of 8.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSXMK by 18.41% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 9,202K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,572K shares, representing an increase of 6.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSXMK by 29.04% over the last quarter.

Fpr Partners holds 7,181K shares. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 5,770K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,434K shares, representing a decrease of 11.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSXMK by 51.07% over the last quarter.

Liberty Media Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada.

