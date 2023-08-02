Liberty Media (Tracking Stock - SiriusXM) Series B (LSXMB) Price Target Increased by 21.39% to 37.81

The average one-year price target for Liberty Media (Tracking Stock - SiriusXM) Series B (NASDAQ:LSXMB) has been revised to 37.81 / share. This is an increase of 21.39% from the prior estimate of 31.15 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.50 to a high of 48.07 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.25% from the latest reported closing price of 32.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Liberty Media (Tracking Stock - SiriusXM) Series B. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LSXMB is 0.01%, a decrease of 22.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.38% to 74K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Css holds 63K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFQTX - U.s. Core Equity 2 Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSXMB by 32.15% over the last quarter.

DFUV - Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF holds 3K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFEOX - U.s. Core Equity 1 Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 30.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSXMB by 19.34% over the last quarter.

