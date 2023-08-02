Liberty Media (Tracking Stock - SiriusXM) Series A (LSXMA) Price Target Increased by 17.72% to 36.66

The average one-year price target for Liberty Media (Tracking Stock - SiriusXM) Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) has been revised to 36.66 / share. This is an increase of 17.72% from the prior estimate of 31.14 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 17.93 to a high of 46.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.63% from the latest reported closing price of 31.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 593 funds or institutions reporting positions in Liberty Media (Tracking Stock - SiriusXM) Series A. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 2.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LSXMA is 0.15%, a decrease of 15.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.54% to 97,093K shares. The put/call ratio of LSXMA is 1.29, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 20,208K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Baupost Group holds 8,178K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,678K shares, representing an increase of 6.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSXMA by 20.20% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 3,368K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,287K shares, representing a decrease of 27.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSXMA by 57.17% over the last quarter.

Sculptor Capital holds 3,231K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,373K shares, representing an increase of 26.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSXMA by 19.21% over the last quarter.

Aristeia Capital holds 2,747K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,607K shares, representing an increase of 5.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSXMA by 12.45% over the last quarter.

