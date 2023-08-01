Liberty Media (Tracking Stock -Liberty Formula 1) Series C (FWONK) Price Target Increased by 7.15% to 83.95

The average one-year price target for Liberty Media (Tracking Stock -Liberty Formula 1) Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) has been revised to 83.95 / share. This is an increase of 7.15% from the prior estimate of 78.35 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 41.07 to a high of 106.73 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.63% from the latest reported closing price of 72.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 854 funds or institutions reporting positions in Liberty Media (Tracking Stock -Liberty Formula 1) Series C. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 4.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FWONK is 0.59%, an increase of 11.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.56% to 239,182K shares. The put/call ratio of FWONK is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty holds 14,091K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,856K shares, representing a decrease of 5.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FWONK by 0.91% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 13,533K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,677K shares, representing a decrease of 1.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FWONK by 14.32% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 12,746K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,570K shares, representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FWONK by 18.13% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 9,494K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,544K shares, representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FWONK by 16.34% over the last quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway holds 7,722K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Liberty Media Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Liberty Media Corporation Series C Liberty Formula One Common Stock is a group of companies responsible for the promotion of the FIA Formula One World Championship, and the exercising of the commercial rights.

