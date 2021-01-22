Liberty Media SPAC IPO: 11 Things to Know as Liberty Launches LMACU Stock

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LMACU), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), has launched its initial public offering (IPO).

Here’s everything potential investors in LMACU stock need to know about the Liberty Media SPAC IPO.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation is a blank-check company created with the purpose of taking a private company public.

The SPAC intends to target companies in the “media, digital media, music, entertainment, communications, telecommunications and technology industries.”

The company is backed by Liberty Media , which has billionaire John Malone as its chairman.

Liberty Media is a massive company that is split into three divisions based on its businesses.

That includes Liberty Media Formula One (NASDAQ:FWONA,NASDAQ:FWONK), Liberty Sirius XM (NASDAQ:LSXMA,NASDAQ:LSXMK), and Liberty Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA, NASDAQ:BATRK).

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation IPO has the company offering a total of 50 million units at a price of $10 each.

Each of these units contains one share of LMACU stock and one-fifth of a warrant to purchase another share with an exercise price of $11.50.

The joint book-running managers of the Liberty Media SPAC IPO are Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, and Goldman Sachs.

Members of the company’s management team are made up of executives from other Liberty Media companies.

Also, Liberty Media’s stake in LMCA is attributed to the Formula One company.

LMACU stock was up 30.2% as of Friday morning.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

