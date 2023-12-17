Liberty Media (New Liberty SiriusXM) Series C (LSXMK) Price Target Increased by 8.80% to 35.63

The average one-year price target for Liberty Media (New Liberty SiriusXM) Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) has been revised to 35.63 / share. This is an increase of 8.80% from the prior estimate of 32.75 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 23.14 to a high of 46.06 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.98% from the latest reported closing price of 27.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 287 funds or institutions reporting positions in Liberty Media (New Liberty SiriusXM) Series C. This is a decrease of 363 owner(s) or 55.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LSXMK is 0.20%, a decrease of 36.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 88.75% to 22,193K shares. The put/call ratio of LSXMK is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,702K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,693K shares, representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSXMK by 8.10% over the last quarter.

JMVSX - JPMorgan Mid Cap Value Fund Class I holds 4,250K shares. No change in the last quarter.

JVASX - JPMorgan Value Advantage Fund Class I holds 2,161K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,901K shares, representing an increase of 12.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSXMK by 30.88% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,041K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,043K shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSXMK by 11.41% over the last quarter.

Jefferies Group holds 1,998K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 443K shares, representing an increase of 77.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSXMK by 375.17% over the last quarter.

Liberty Media Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada.

