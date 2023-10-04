Liberty Media (New Liberty SiriusXM) Series C (LSXMK) Price Target Increased by 5.16% to 30.75

The average one-year price target for Liberty Media (New Liberty SiriusXM) Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) has been revised to 30.75 / share. This is an increase of 5.16% from the prior estimate of 29.24 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 17.07 to a high of 38.96 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.43% from the latest reported closing price of 24.71 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 657 funds or institutions reporting positions in Liberty Media (New Liberty SiriusXM) Series C. This is a decrease of 52 owner(s) or 7.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LSXMK is 0.31%, an increase of 9.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.29% to 199,343K shares. The put/call ratio of LSXMK is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 43,208K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Baupost Group holds 14,851K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 10,794K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,202K shares, representing an increase of 14.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSXMK by 874.43% over the last quarter.

Fpr Partners holds 7,173K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,181K shares, representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSXMK by 12.31% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 5,233K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,770K shares, representing a decrease of 10.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSXMK by 28.51% over the last quarter.

Liberty Media Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada.

