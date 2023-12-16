Liberty Media (New Liberty SiriusXM) Series B (LSXMB) Price Target Increased by 14.58% to 34.96

The average one-year price target for Liberty Media (New Liberty SiriusXM) Series B (NASDAQ:LSXMB) has been revised to 34.96 / share. This is an increase of 14.58% from the prior estimate of 30.51 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 22.70 to a high of 45.19 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.85% from the latest reported closing price of 27.78 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Liberty Media (New Liberty SiriusXM) Series B. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 46.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LSXMB is 0.00%, a decrease of 97.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 88.17% to 9K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFUV - Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF holds 3K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFQTX - U.s. Core Equity 2 Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 34.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSXMB by 24.48% over the last quarter.

DFEOX - U.s. Core Equity 1 Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFVEX - U.s. Vector Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFAC - Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

