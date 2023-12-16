Liberty Media (New Liberty SiriusXM) Series A (LSXMA) Price Target Increased by 8.77% to 35.55

The average one-year price target for Liberty Media (New Liberty SiriusXM) Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) has been revised to 35.55 / share. This is an increase of 8.77% from the prior estimate of 32.69 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 23.09 to a high of 45.96 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.48% from the latest reported closing price of 27.89 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 231 funds or institutions reporting positions in Liberty Media (New Liberty SiriusXM) Series A. This is a decrease of 287 owner(s) or 55.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LSXMA is 0.08%, a decrease of 61.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 96.05% to 3,782K shares. The put/call ratio of LSXMA is 2.77, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,383K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,322K shares, representing an increase of 2.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSXMA by 10.61% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,079K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,093K shares, representing a decrease of 1.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSXMA by 10.03% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 864K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,738K shares, representing a decrease of 101.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSXMA by 44.28% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 554K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 651K shares, representing a decrease of 17.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSXMA by 7.50% over the last quarter.

Alberta Investment Management holds 468K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 509K shares, representing a decrease of 8.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSXMA by 8.37% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.