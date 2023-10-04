Liberty Media (New Liberty SiriusXM) Series A (LSXMA) Price Target Increased by 5.94% to 30.58

The average one-year price target for Liberty Media (New Liberty SiriusXM) Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) has been revised to 30.58 / share. This is an increase of 5.94% from the prior estimate of 28.87 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.98 to a high of 38.76 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.38% from the latest reported closing price of 24.59 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 522 funds or institutions reporting positions in Liberty Media (New Liberty SiriusXM) Series A. This is a decrease of 88 owner(s) or 14.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LSXMA is 0.20%, an increase of 32.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.61% to 95,542K shares. The put/call ratio of LSXMA is 1.17, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 20,208K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Baupost Group holds 8,178K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Sculptor Capital holds 3,595K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,231K shares, representing an increase of 10.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSXMA by 20.60% over the last quarter.

Aristeia Capital holds 3,156K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,747K shares, representing an increase of 12.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSXMA by 27.92% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 3,012K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,368K shares, representing a decrease of 11.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSXMA by 26.55% over the last quarter.

