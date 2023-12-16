Liberty Media (New Liberty Live) Series C (LLYVK) Price Target Increased by 7.62% to 46.30

The average one-year price target for Liberty Media (New Liberty Live) Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK) has been revised to 46.30 / share. This is an increase of 7.62% from the prior estimate of 43.03 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 30.07 to a high of 59.86 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.41% from the latest reported closing price of 36.63 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 11,133K shares.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,614K shares.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,151K shares.

Baupost Group holds 1,902K shares.

Fpr Partners holds 1,793K shares.

