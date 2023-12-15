Liberty Media (New Liberty Live) Series A (LLYVA) Price Target Increased by 8.13% to 45.20

The average one-year price target for Liberty Media (New Liberty Live) Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA) has been revised to 45.20 / share. This is an increase of 8.13% from the prior estimate of 41.81 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 29.36 to a high of 58.44 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.64% from the latest reported closing price of 35.98 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 5,052K shares.

Baupost Group holds 1,979K shares.

Corvex Management holds 1,558K shares.

Sculptor Capital holds 1,015K shares.

Aristeia Capital holds 857K shares.

