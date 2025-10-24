Liberty Media (FWONK) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Liberty Media Corp (Symbol: FWONK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $96.38, changing hands as low as $95.69 per share. Liberty Media Corp shares are currently trading off about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FWONK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FWONK's low point in its 52 week range is $75.26 per share, with $109.3626 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $96.00.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.