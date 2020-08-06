Liberty Media (FWONK) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Liberty Media Corp (Symbol: FWONK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.25, changing hands as high as $37.70 per share. Liberty Media Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FWONK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FWONK's low point in its 52 week range is $18.31 per share, with $48.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.38.

