Liberty Media (FWONK) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Liberty Media Corp (Symbol: FWONK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $38.71, changing hands as high as $39.14 per share. Liberty Media Corp shares are currently trading up about 5.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FWONK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FWONK's low point in its 52 week range is $18.31 per share, with $48.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.03.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.