Liberty Media (FWONK) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Liberty Media Corp (Symbol: FWONK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $62.33, changing hands as high as $62.57 per share. Liberty Media Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FWONK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FWONK's low point in its 52 week range is $50 per share, with $71.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $62.17.

