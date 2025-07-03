Liberty Media Finalizes Acquisition Of MotoGP Rights Holder Dorna Sports

(RTTNews) - Liberty Media Corporation (FWONA) has officially completed its acquisition of Dorna Sports, S.L., the exclusive commercial rights holder of the MotoGP World Championship.

With the deal finalized, Liberty Media's Formula One Group now includes Formula 1, MotoGP, and Quint, along with other minority investments.

The company has also released a presentation outlining further details on the MotoGP business on its investor relations website.

FWONA currently trades at $93.64 or 1.31% higher on the NasdaqGS.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.