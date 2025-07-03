Markets
Liberty Media Finalizes Acquisition Of MotoGP Rights Holder Dorna Sports

July 03, 2025 — 01:25 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Liberty Media Corporation (FWONA) has officially completed its acquisition of Dorna Sports, S.L., the exclusive commercial rights holder of the MotoGP World Championship.

With the deal finalized, Liberty Media's Formula One Group now includes Formula 1, MotoGP, and Quint, along with other minority investments.

The company has also released a presentation outlining further details on the MotoGP business on its investor relations website.

