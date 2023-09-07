Liberty Media Corporation Prices $1.0 Billion Private Offering

(RTTNews) - Liberty Media Corporation (FWONA) on Thursday announced that it has priced and agreed to sell to initial purchasers in a private offering, $1.0 billion aggregate original principal amount of its 2.375% exchangeable senior debentures due 2053. The initial purchasers have also been given an option to purchase up to an additional $150 million aggregate original principal amount of Debentures.

Upon an exchange of Debentures, Liberty may, at its option, deliver shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. common stock, the value thereof in cash, or a combination of shares of Live Nation common stock and cash.

The offering is expected to close on September 14 and is expected to result in approximately $985 million in net proceeds.

Liberty expects to use the net proceeds of the offering to repurchase a total of approximately $713 million in aggregate adjusted principal amount of its 0.5% Exchangeable Senior Debentures due 2050 pursuant to individually privately negotiated transactions.

Liberty expects to use the remaining net proceeds of the offering to settle exchanges of, or to redeem or repurchase, its remaining 0.5% Exchangeable Senior Debentures due 2050 and for general corporate purposes.

