Is Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (FWONK) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (FWONK) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 285 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FWONK's full-year earnings has moved 27.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that FWONK has returned about 15.8% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 3.8%. This means that Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Hasbro (HAS). The stock has returned 18% year-to-date.

For Hasbro, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 10.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C belongs to the Media Conglomerates industry, a group that includes 13 individual stocks and currently sits at #97 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 7.3% so far this year, so FWONK is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Hasbro falls under the Toys - Games - Hobbies industry. Currently, this industry has 6 stocks and is ranked #37. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -0.6%.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C and Hasbro as they could maintain their solid performance.

