News & Insights

Markets

Liberty Media Corp.: Consolidated Liberty Reports Profit Of $253 Mln In Q2

August 04, 2023 — 10:20 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Liberty Media Corp. reported second-quarter net earnings to shareholders for consolidated Liberty of $253 million, which included profit to Liberty SiriusXM Group of $166 million, a loss to Braves Group of $29 million, and profit to Formula One Group of $116 million. Net earnings to shareholders of consolidated Liberty was $622 million, prior year.

SiriusXM reported adjusted OIBDA of $702 million, up 3% year-over-year. Total Liberty SiriusXM Group reported adjusted OIBDA of $694 million, an increase of 3%. Liberty Media's ownership of SiriusXM was 83.4% as of July 28.

Second quarter consolidated Liberty revenue was $3.24 billion, which included revenue of $2.25 billion for Liberty SiriusXM. Consolidated Liberty revenue was $3.26 billion, last year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.