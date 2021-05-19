Liberty Media Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for LSXMK

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Liberty Media Corp (Symbol: LSXMK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $40.56, changing hands as low as $40.05 per share. Liberty Media Corp shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LSXMK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LSXMK's low point in its 52 week range is $30.59 per share, with $47.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.16.

