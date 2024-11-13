Liberty Media Announces Leadership Change and Strategic Shift

An announcement from Liberty Media Liberty Formula One ( (FWONA) ) is now available.

Liberty Media’s dynamic leadership shift sees CEO Greg Maffei stepping down at the end of 2024, with Chairman John Malone taking over as interim CEO. This transition aligns with a strategic move to simplify the corporate structure, highlighted by a planned split-off of the Liberty Live Group. Under Maffei’s leadership, Liberty Media has significantly grown, achieving a compounded annual growth rate of 17%, outpacing the S&P 500. The company remains a powerhouse in media, communications, sports, and entertainment, with exciting opportunities for future shareholder value creation.

