Liberty Live price target raised to $76 from $68 at Seaport Research

Seaport Research raised the firm’s price target on Liberty Live (LLYVA) to $76 from $68 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm looks to the shares as a long-term, discounted, simple way to play the long-term global upside of the company’s strategy, the analyst tells investors.
