Liberty Live Holdings (LLYVK) Price Target Increased by 14.84% to 142.51

The average one-year price target for Liberty Live Holdings (NasdaqGS:LLYVK) has been revised to $142.51 / share. This is an increase of 14.84% from the prior estimate of $124.09 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $121.75 to a high of $170.87 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 49.85% from the latest reported closing price of $95.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 406 funds or institutions reporting positions in Liberty Live Holdings. This is an decrease of 133 owner(s) or 24.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LLYVK is 0.32%, an increase of 11.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.78% to 57,391K shares. The put/call ratio of LLYVK is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 10,918K shares representing 17.13% ownership of the company.

Linonia Partnership holds 5,747K shares representing 9.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ValueAct Holdings holds 3,604K shares representing 5.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,516K shares , representing an increase of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LLYVK by 25.80% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,499K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 2,124K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,096K shares , representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LLYVK by 16.50% over the last quarter.

