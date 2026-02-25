Liberty Live Holdings (LLYVA) Price Target Increased by 14.84% to 138.76

The average one-year price target for Liberty Live Holdings (NasdaqGS:LLYVA) has been revised to $138.76 / share. This is an increase of 14.84% from the prior estimate of $120.84 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $118.55 to a high of $166.39 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 50.16% from the latest reported closing price of $92.41 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 208 funds or institutions reporting positions in Liberty Live Holdings. This is an decrease of 191 owner(s) or 47.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LLYVA is 0.44%, an increase of 213.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.58% to 24,396K shares. The put/call ratio of LLYVA is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 4,987K shares representing 19.50% ownership of the company.

Linonia Partnership holds 2,499K shares representing 9.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ValueAct Holdings holds 1,799K shares representing 7.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,720K shares , representing an increase of 4.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LLYVA by 23.67% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,619K shares representing 6.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 493K shares , representing an increase of 69.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LLYVA by 189.65% over the last quarter.

Sculptor Capital holds 1,100K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

