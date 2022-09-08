Liberty (LBRT) Invests in Sodium-Ion Battery Producer Natron

Liberty Energy LBRT — the North American oilfield services firm — recently declared that it has made an investment in Natron Energy. The California-based company, Natron Energy, specializes in manufacturing sodium-based batteries.

LBRT and Natron will work in partnership to introduce sodium-ion batteries as an energy storage solution to provide uninterruptible backup power for Liberty’s digiFrac electric frac pumps. According to Liberty Energy, digiFrac is the industry’s first purpose-built, fully integrated electric frac pump with high power density and considerably lesser emissions compared with others available in the market.

Natron’s sodium-ion batteries are anticipated to be used to maximize uptime and optimize generator utilization to make sure of a lower-emission footprint for power generation.

Natron intends to use the money to fast-track the production of its sodium-based battery technology, including industrial power and energy markets. The firm leverages its existing lithium-ion production facilities, and its supply chain requires zero lithium, cobalt, copper, nickel or other minerals that are challenging to source.

“Together, Liberty’s digiFrac and Natron’s batteries will advance environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) goals of reducing emissions, maintaining high safety standards, and delivering a low total cost of ownership solution to Liberty’s customers,” commented Ron Gusek, president of Liberty Energy.

Liberty Energy (previously Liberty Oilfield Services) is a premier provider of hydraulic fracturing and other auxiliary services to onshore exploration and production companies in North America. Hydraulic fracturing is a method used to extract oil and natural gas by blasting underground rock formations with a mixture of water, sand and chemicals.

Liberty currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Some other similar-ranked stocks from the energy space that warrant a look include NexTier Oilfield Solutions NEX, PBF Energy PBF and Marathon Petroleum MPC. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NexTier’s 2022 earnings stands at $1.35 per share, up about 413.9% from the year-ago loss of $2.81.

NEX beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all the trailing four quarters, the average being around 269.5%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PBF Energy’s 2022 earnings stands at $19.31 per share, up about 872.4% from the year-ago loss of $2.50.

PBF beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all the trailing four quarters, the average being around 78%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Marathon Petroleum’s 2022 earnings stands at $20.96 per share, up approximately 755% from the year-ago earnings of $2.45.

MPC beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all the trailing four quarters, the average being around 56.7%.



Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.>>See Zacks’ Hottest IPOs Now



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC): Free Stock Analysis Report



PBF Energy Inc. (PBF): Free Stock Analysis Report



Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT): Free Stock Analysis Report



NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.