Liberty Latin America Q3 2024 Earnings Overview

Liberty Global Plc Lilac Class A ( (LILA) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Liberty Global Plc Lilac Class A presented to its investors.

Liberty Latin America is a prominent communications company operating across Latin America and the Caribbean, offering digital video, broadband internet, telephony, and mobile services under various brand names, and managing a vast fiber optic network connecting multiple regional markets.

In its latest earnings report, Liberty Latin America reported a revenue of $1.1 billion for Q3 2024, alongside strategic initiatives such as a successful $1 billion debt refinancing and an acquisition of mobile spectrum and prepaid subscribers in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. The company is positioning itself for accelerated financial performance in Q4.

Key financial highlights include a 6% decrease in Adjusted OIBDA compared to the previous year, with variations across segments. While C&W Panama and Costa Rica reported growth, Liberty Puerto Rico faced challenges with a 24% decline in Adjusted OIBDA, attributed to operational impacts and subscriber churn. The FTTH investment in Peru, passing 3 million homes, is noted as a significant strategic move for future growth.

Despite the setbacks in Puerto Rico, Liberty Latin America remains optimistic about its growth prospects in Q4 2024, focusing on business-to-business growth and recovery of Puerto Rican operations. The management anticipates the strongest cash flow generation quarter this year, driven by strategic investments and operational improvements.

