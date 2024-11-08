Liberty Latin America price target lowered to $8.30 from $9.40 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank analyst Andres Coello lowered the firm’s price target on Liberty Latin America (LILAK) to $8.30 from $9.40 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares. The company’s adjusted cash burn suggests 2024 will be another lost year to shareholders, the analyst tells investors.

