Liberty Latin America price target lowered to $12 from $15 at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research lowered the firm’s price target on Liberty Latin America (LILAK) to $12 from $15 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm reduced forecasts post Liberty Latin’s “disappointing” Q3 result and guidance, driven by a materially slower than anticipated ramp in its AT&T Puerto Rican wireless assets.

