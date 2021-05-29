Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Shareholders Booked A 43% Gain In The Last Year

A diverse portfolio of stocks will always have winners and losers. But if you're going to beat the market overall, you need to have individual stocks that outperform. One such company is Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA), which saw its share price increase 43% in the last year, slightly above the market return of around 43% (not including dividends). In contrast, the longer term returns are negative, since the share price is 32% lower than it was three years ago.

Liberty Latin America isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Liberty Latin America grew its revenue by 3.6% last year. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. In keeping with the revenue growth, the share price gained 43% in that time. That's not a standout result, but it is solid - much like the level of revenue growth. Given the market doesn't seem too excited about the stock, a closer look at the financial data could pay off, if you can find indications of a stronger growth trend in the future.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:LILA Earnings and Revenue Growth May 29th 2021

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

While the market return was 45% in the last year, Liberty Latin America returned 43% to shareholders. Given the three-year TSR of 10% per year, shareholders probably aren't too concerned by the recent gain! It could well be that the business is getting back on track. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Liberty Latin America , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Liberty Latin America is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.