Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Liberty Latin America is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.046 = US$674m ÷ (US$16b - US$1.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, Liberty Latin America has an ROCE of 4.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Telecom industry average of 8.8%.

NasdaqGS:LILA Return on Capital Employed December 6th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Liberty Latin America compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Liberty Latin America here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Liberty Latin America Tell Us?

While there are companies with higher returns on capital out there, we still find the trend at Liberty Latin America promising. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 55% in that same time. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

The Bottom Line On Liberty Latin America's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Liberty Latin America has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. And since the stock has fallen 33% over the last three years, there might be an opportunity here. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

