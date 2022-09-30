Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) insiders placed bullish bets worth US$660k in the last 12 months

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Liberty Latin America Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:LILA) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Liberty Latin America Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Senior VP, John Winter, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$394k worth of shares at a price of US$9.84 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$6.25. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. John Winter was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 63.80k shares worth US$660k. But insiders sold 40.00k shares worth US$394k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Liberty Latin America insiders. Their average price was about US$10.34. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGS:LILA Insider Trading Volume September 30th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Liberty Latin America

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Liberty Latin America insiders own 9.2% of the company, worth about US$127m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Liberty Latin America Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Liberty Latin America insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Liberty Latin America insiders feel good about the company's future. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

