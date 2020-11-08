Liberty Latin America Ltd. Just Missed Earnings With A Surprise Loss - Here Are Analysts Latest Forecasts

The third-quarter results for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) were released last week, making it a good time to revisit its performance. It was a pretty negative result overall, with revenues of US$888m missing analyst predictions by 3.7%. Worse, the business reported a statutory loss of US$0.46 per share, a substantial decline on analyst expectations of a profit. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:LILA Earnings and Revenue Growth November 8th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Liberty Latin America from eight analysts is for revenues of US$4.28b in 2021 which, if met, would be a notable 18% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Liberty Latin America forecast to report a statutory profit of US$0.47 per share. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$4.29b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.37 in 2021. There was no real change to the revenue estimates, but the analysts do seem more bullish on earnings, given the very substantial lift in earnings per share expectations following these results.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$16.33, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Liberty Latin America, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$22.00 and the most bearish at US$11.00 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Liberty Latin America'shistorical trends, as next year's 18% revenue growth is roughly in line with 17% annual revenue growth over the past five years. Compare this with the wider industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 1.5% next year. So it's pretty clear that Liberty Latin America is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Liberty Latin America's earnings potential next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Liberty Latin America going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Liberty Latin America that you should be aware of.

