Liberty Latin America Ltd - Class C (LILAK) Price Target Increased by 10.78% to 11.42

August 31, 2023 — 12:05 pm EDT

The average one-year price target for Liberty Latin America Ltd - Class C (NASDAQ:LILAK) has been revised to 11.42 / share. This is an increase of 10.78% from the prior estimate of 10.30 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.36 to a high of 16.76 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.50% from the latest reported closing price of 9.17 / share.

There are 434 funds or institutions reporting positions in Liberty Latin America Ltd - Class C. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LILAK is 0.37%, a decrease of 10.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.34% to 134,865K shares. LILAK / Liberty Latin America Ltd - Class C Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of LILAK is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

Searchlight Capital Partners holds 14,268K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,266K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LILAK by 13.66% over the last quarter.

Ashe Capital Management holds 10,630K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Genesis Investment Management, LLP holds 4,776K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,454K shares, representing a decrease of 35.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LILAK by 25.92% over the last quarter.

Quaker Capital Investments holds 3,361K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,300K shares, representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LILAK by 4.89% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,251K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,066K shares, representing an increase of 5.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LILAK by 2.01% over the last quarter.

Liberty Latin America is a leading telecommunications company operating in over 20 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean.

