Liberty Latin America Ltd - Class C (LILAK) Price Target Increased by 10.78% to 11.42

The average one-year price target for Liberty Latin America Ltd - Class C (NASDAQ:LILAK) has been revised to 11.42 / share. This is an increase of 10.78% from the prior estimate of 10.30 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.36 to a high of 16.76 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.50% from the latest reported closing price of 9.17 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 434 funds or institutions reporting positions in Liberty Latin America Ltd - Class C. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LILAK is 0.37%, a decrease of 10.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.34% to 134,865K shares. The put/call ratio of LILAK is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Searchlight Capital Partners holds 14,268K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,266K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LILAK by 13.66% over the last quarter.

Ashe Capital Management holds 10,630K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Genesis Investment Management, LLP holds 4,776K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,454K shares, representing a decrease of 35.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LILAK by 25.92% over the last quarter.

Quaker Capital Investments holds 3,361K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,300K shares, representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LILAK by 4.89% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,251K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,066K shares, representing an increase of 5.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LILAK by 2.01% over the last quarter.

Liberty Latin America Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Liberty Latin America is a leading telecommunications company operating in over 20 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.