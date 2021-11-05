Liberty Latin America (LILAK) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (Symbol: LILAK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.33, changing hands as high as $13.63 per share. Liberty Latin America Ltd shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LILAK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LILAK's low point in its 52 week range is $9.72 per share, with $14.955 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.51.

