Liberty Latin America Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for LILAK

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (Symbol: LILAK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.66, changing hands as low as $17.63 per share. Liberty Latin America Ltd shares are currently trading down about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LILAK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LILAK's low point in its 52 week range is $14.76 per share, with $21.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.73.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.