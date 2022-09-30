Liberty Home Guard Review | Home Warranties

It may be a shock to people with even the best homeowners insurance that this coverage doesn’t protect against breakdowns of common household equipment and systems. That’s why most people opt for a home warranty.

A home warranty can be a more cost-effective way to maintain your home’s appliances and systems. This type of service contract can cover the cost of replacing or repairing things in your home and prevent you from needing a home improvement loan for these items.

In this review, we’ll look at a newer, yet reputable company in the home warranty space: Liberty Home Guard (LHG). This breakdown will cover what it offers, how it works and how its customers review its performance to help you decide if you should go with LHG for your home warranty needs.

Liberty Home Guard Overview

Liberty Home Guard is a New York-based home warranty company operating in 48 states and the District of Columbia. Essentially, its plan pricing is on par with most home warranty companies, but can get pricey if you opt for the many add-ons offered.

Pros

One of the largest selection of optional add-ons

Technicians are "LHG" certified and are thoroughly vetted to operate on the platform

Highest-rated home warranty service provided by the Better Business Bureau

60-day workmanship guarantee

Cons

Not available in Washington and Wisconsin

Don't cover most appliance accessories like racks or shelves

Liberty Home Guard’s Services

Liberty Home Guard offers home warranty coverage plans for your appliances, systems or both. Then you can add extra coverages for equipment and systems as needed.

What Liberty Home Guard Offers

Below are the three home services plans that Liberty Home Guard offers, and the covered items included in each.

1. Systems Guard Plan: Covers major home systems, including air conditioning and hvac, ductwork, plumbing, electrical, and water heaters. This plan starts at $54.99 per month.

2. Appliance Guard Plan: Covers primary kitchen and general home appliances, including clothes washer and clothes dryer, kitchen refrigerator, built-in microwave ovens, dishwashers, garbage disposals, ranges, cooktops, garage door openers, air conditioning, heating, ductwork, plumbing, electrical, and water heaters. This plan starts at $49.99 per month.

3. Total Home Guard Plan: This plan combines the Systems Guard & Appliance Guard coverages, starting at $59.99 per month.

For all three of these plans, if you choose to pay annually instead of monthly, you’ll get two months for free. Also, the monthly prices listed above can change based on the size of your home and the location of your property.

Here are the add-ons you can purchase with your plan:

Pool & spa

Exhaust fans

Septic system pumping

Sump pump

Well pump

Central vacuum

Additional spa

Lighting fixtures

Limited roof leaks

Re-key

Gutter cleaning

Pest control

Carpet cleaning

Trash compactor

TV mounting

Window washing

Power washing

Casita guest unit

Hot water dispenser

Stand alone freezer

Ice maker

Wine cooler

Ejector pump

Plumbing fixtures

Osmosis water filter system

Each of these add-ons comes with an additional fee, which can add up quickly. With this in mind, it might make more sense only to add what fits into your budget and then consider a plan to put aside money for other items that don’t cost as much when they break down. If that doesn’t work, another alternative is to learn how to get a home improvement loan.

Although you may choose your own service technician for repairs, Liberty has a large network of licensed contractors it can dispatch for service requests. Service call fees range between $65 and $125 (fairly average deductibles for the industry), with a payout limit of $1,600 per each covered item.

Liberty Home Guard doesn’t require an inspection of your home’s system or appliances to be eligible for coverage. Also, Liberty Home Guard will cover your appliances and systems, regardless of their age.

Note that depending on your coverage, you can begin requesting service after 30 to 60 days of signing up for a Liberty plan. If you need to change your Liberty Home Guard plan for any reason, you have up to 30 days after your purchase to do so.

Additional perks of Liberty Home Guard include:

Getting a $25 Amazon gift card for referring friends and family

Qualifying for exclusive discounts on appliances and systems as a Liberty Home Guard customer

Getting a multi-property discount

Doesn’t require maintenance records

What Liberty Home Guard Does Not Offer

Even the best home warranty companies have coverage limits. Liberty Home Guard plans don’t cover damage due to human error, negligence, lack of maintenance, or a natural disaster. The company doesn’t cover any known or unknow pre-existing conditions, either.

LHG only covers appliances or systems subjected to normal wear and tear. If you are unsure about what voids a home warranty, contact a Liberty Home Guard representative or review a sample contract for more details.

Also, the home warranty company does not cover most appliances with accessories. Accessories could include things racks, shelves or other enhancements.

Finally, Liberty Home Guard doesn’t offer services in the states of Washington and Wisconsin but serves customers in the remaining 48 states and the District of Columbia.

Liberty Home Guard’s Credentials

When working with a home warranty company, it’s important to know that you are working with a legitimate, reputable company. Here’s some information about Liberty Home Guard’s credentials that will help you vet this company even further.

Licenses and Registrations

Liberty Home Guard is a relatively new company founded in 2017. The company is incorporated in Florida under the name Liberty Home Guard, LLC, and headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Awards and Certifications

Liberty Home Guards site displays the following award badges:

The Best Home Warranty Company in America (2021 and 2022; U.S. News and World Report)

Best Home Warranty Company for Customer Ratings (2022; Forbes)

Regulatory or Legal Actions

There appears to be an open case filed against the Liberty Home Guard in February of 2021 for violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. A consumer alleges Liberty Guard Home initiated robocalls and texts to their personal cellphone, although they were on the national Do Not Call Registry. So far the case seems to be ongoing with no final outcome yet reported.

Although we always try to include accurate and up-to-date information on regulatory and legal actions, we don’t claim this information is complete or fully up to date. As always, we recommend you do your own research as well.

Liberty Home Guard’s Accessibility

Liberty makes it relatively easy to access your plan’s benefits and file a claim. Here’s more information about the company’s accessibility.

Availability

Like most warranty companies, Liberty allows you to request service 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Contact Information

To request service, call (866) 925-3299 or log into your Liberty Home Guard portal to submit a quote. You can also email service@libertyhomeguard.com. After paying your service fee, you’ll be contacted by a local contractor to set up an appointment.

User Experience

Liberty Home Guard’s website is easy to navigate and provides a lot of pre-sales information you’d need to decide on purchasing a plan. The estimate form allows you to build a quote and purchase coverage, including add-ons, right on the site.

Once you are a customer, you’ll get access to the Liberty Home Guard Portal, which allows you to:

File a claim, and view the claim status and history

View, renew, or upgrade your policy

View your payment history, and update your payment information

Access your account summary

Cancellations always have a $50 fee, even within 30 days of signing your contract, though cancelling in that initial period will result in a full refund minus any claims paid (and the aforementioned fee). Cancellations after 30 days result in a prorated refund, minus claims paid and the $50 fee.

Limitations

Your home warranty with Liberty will not cover pre-existing or known issues with your home’s appliances or systems. Also, Liberty Home Guard plans don’t cover commercial equipment or luxury brands.

Response times are 48 hours, well within the industry standard.

Liberty Home Guard’s Customer Satisfaction

Unlike many home warranty companies, we’ve found that Liberty Home Guard has an impressive record of mostly positive reviews. Here’s what we found in terms of social proof and reviews.

Customer complaints

Generally speaking, the company has positive customer feedback on various rating websites. However, there were some persistent themes in the complaints we found:

Lengthy claims processing timelines

Confusion about what is covered versus what is not covered

Service fee caps

Constant runaround when customers have complaints or problems with service calls

Third Party Ratings

Google Business: 4.7 out of 5 stars (based on 3,145 reviews)

Better Business Bureau: 4.63 out of 5 stars (based on 1,830 reviews)

Trustpilot: 3.9 out of 5 stars (based on 324 reviews)

Liberty Home Guard is accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) with an “A” rating.

The data above is based on research that was available at the time of publication.

Liberty Home Guard FAQ

What is Liberty Home Guard?

Is Liberty Home Guard Any Good?

What does Liberty Home Guard Cover?

How We Evaluated Liberty Home Guard

Our evaluation of Liberty Home Guard was obtained from publicly available data on its website and other credible sources such as US News, Yahoo Finance, Investopedia, Trusted Finance, and Google Reviews. We first looked into the company’s coverage options and how these compare to its competitors. Then, we checked whether there were any legal actions against Liberty Home Guard and found one ongoing case. Finally, we looked into satisfaction ratings through customer reviews.

Summary of Money’s Liberty Home Guard Review

Although Liberty has only been around for five years, it has already built a positive reputation for itself and a good “A” BBB rating. Bottom line, not only does it offer different home warranty plans for your budget, but it also has a large selection of add-ons for even more customized coverage.

In addition, the company has been recognized by trusted news publications and review sites, which should put it on your shortlist of home warranty companies to consider. Before moving forward, ensure you get an estimate from the site and look at a sample service contract to understand exactly what you are getting with your home warranty.

A little research ahead of time could prevent confusion and frustration down the line — whether you choose Liberty Home Guard or another company for your home warranty needs.

