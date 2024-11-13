News & Insights

Liberty Gold Unveils Key Project Sales and Discoveries

November 13, 2024 — 07:42 pm EST

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) has released an update.

Liberty Gold Corp. has reported significant developments, including the sale of its TV Tower project in Türkiye and advancements at its Black Pine project in Idaho. The company also announced a high-grade antimony mineralizing system at its Goldstrike project in Utah, showcasing promising opportunities for future growth.

