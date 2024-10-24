Liberty Gold Unveils 2023 ESG Commitment

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) has released an update.

Liberty Gold has released its 2023 ESG report, showcasing their commitment to transparency and sustainability in mining. The report aligns with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board standards and highlights the company’s dedication to improving its environmental, social, and governance practices.

For further insights into TSE:LGD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.