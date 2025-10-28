Liberty Gold (TSX:LGD) Price Target Increased by 14.63% to 2.40

The average one-year price target for Liberty Gold (TSX:LGD) has been revised to $2.40 / share. This is an increase of 14.63% from the prior estimate of $2.09 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.91 to a high of $5.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 252.50% from the latest reported closing price of $0.68 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Liberty Gold. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LGD is 0.59%, an increase of 2.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.11% to 70,571K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

INIVX - International Investors Gold Fund holds 42,261K shares representing 8.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ASA Gold & Precious Metals holds 12,482K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 11,389K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VanEck VIP Trust - VanEck VIP Global Gold Fund Class S holds 3,563K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,641K shares , representing a decrease of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGD by 1.56% over the last quarter.

OCMGX - OCM MUTUAL FUND OCM Gold Fund - Investor Class holds 875K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.