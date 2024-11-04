Liberty Gold Advances Black Pine Project Permitting

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) has released an update.

Liberty Gold has reached significant milestones in its permitting process for the Black Pine Oxide Gold project in Idaho, including partnerships with key federal agencies. These developments are pivotal in advancing the project towards feasibility, while maintaining compliance with environmental and regulatory standards.

