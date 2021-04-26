US Markets
LBTYA

Liberty Global's Swiss telecoms unit to cut 600 jobs

Contributor
Michael Shields Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Sunrise UPC, the Swiss unit of Liberty Global, will cut 600 jobs by the end of 2022, following UPC's 6.8 billion Swiss franc ($7.4 billion) takeover of Sunrise Communications last year to create Switzerland's second-biggest telecoms group. [nL8N2HL1HU]

ZURICH, April 26 (Reuters) - Sunrise UPC, the Swiss unit of Liberty Global LBTYA.O, will cut 600 jobs by the end of 2022, following UPC's 6.8 billion Swiss franc ($7.4 billion) takeover of Sunrise Communications last year to create Switzerland's second-biggest telecoms group.

About 450 redundancies were expected, representing 13.5% of the workforce of 3,350 full-time staff, Sunrise UPC said in a statement after consultations with labour representatives.

Of that number, about 300 redundancies would take place this year and 150 in 2022. In addition, around 150 jobs would be reduced through attrition by the end of 2022, it said.

($1 = 0.9139 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((Michael.Shields@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 3630; Reuters Messaging: michael.shields.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LBTYA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular