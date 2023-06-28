Liberty Global: Glass Lewis Supports Change In Domicile

(RTTNews) - Liberty Global plc (LBTYA, LBTYB, LBTYK) announced independent proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis has recommended that Liberty Global's shareholders vote for all of the company's proposals in connection with plan to change place of incorporation from England & Wales to Bermuda. Glass Lewis agreed with the board's rationale that the change in domicile is in the best interests of shareholders.

Liberty Global's Board urged shareholders to vote for all of its proposals related to its change of incorporation. The company noted that the redomiciliation would change the jurisdiction of incorporation and governing documents of the parent company, but would have no effect on Liberty Global's operations and subsidiaries.

