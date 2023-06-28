News & Insights

Markets
LBTYA

Liberty Global: Glass Lewis Supports Change In Domicile

June 28, 2023 — 01:31 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Liberty Global plc (LBTYA, LBTYB, LBTYK) announced independent proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis has recommended that Liberty Global's shareholders vote for all of the company's proposals in connection with plan to change place of incorporation from England & Wales to Bermuda. Glass Lewis agreed with the board's rationale that the change in domicile is in the best interests of shareholders.

Liberty Global's Board urged shareholders to vote for all of its proposals related to its change of incorporation. The company noted that the redomiciliation would change the jurisdiction of incorporation and governing documents of the parent company, but would have no effect on Liberty Global's operations and subsidiaries.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LBTYA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.