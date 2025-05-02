Markets
Liberty Global Slips To Loss From Cont. Opns In Q1, Revenues Rise

May 02, 2025 — 07:44 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Telecom company Liberty Global Ltd. (LBTYA) reported Friday a loss from continuing operations in the first quarter, compared to prior year's profit. However, adjusted EBITDA increased from last year on higher revenues.

In the first quarter, Liberty Global Consolidated loss from continuing operations was $1.32 billion, compared to profit of $634.5 million last year.

Total consolidated adjusted EBITDA grew to $324.6 million from $283.0 million last year.

Total consolidated revenues grew 7.3 percent to $1.17 billion from last year's $1.09 billion. On a rebased basis, consolidated revenues fell 5.3 percent.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, Liberty Global shares were gaining around 0.9 percent to trade at $10.98.

