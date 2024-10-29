News & Insights

Stocks

Liberty Global Reveals VodafoneZiggo’s Financial Performance

October 29, 2024 — 04:58 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

The latest announcement is out from Liberty Global A ( (LBTYA) ).

Liberty Global Ltd. holds a 50% stake in VodafoneZiggo, a prominent Dutch provider of communication and entertainment services. Recent unaudited quarterly financial data for VodafoneZiggo, up to September 30, 2024, was released on Liberty Global’s website, offering valuable insights for investors interested in the company’s performance.

For an in-depth examination of LBTYA stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LBTYA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.