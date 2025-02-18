News & Insights

Liberty Global Reports Q4 Results Turnaround, Sets 2025 Strategy

(RTTNews) - Liberty Global Ltd. (LBTYA) Tuesday announced its fourth-quarter financial results. The company reported consolidated earnings from continuing operations of $2.33 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, reversing a loss of $3.36 billion in the prior year.

Looking ahead to 2025, Liberty Global is committed to unlocking further shareholder value. The firm plans to pursue opportunistic transactions with its Liberty Telecom assets, raise capital for its fiber NetCos in Belgium and the U.K., and initiate a buyback program of up to 10 percent of outstanding shares. This robust performance sets the stage for sustained growth.

LBTYA closed Tuesday's trading at $11.09 up 0.54 percent or $0.06 on the Nasdaq.

