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Liberty Global Reports Consolidated Net Income In Q1; Reiterates 2026 Guidance

May 01, 2026 — 09:12 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Liberty Global Ltd. (LBTYA) issued its first quarter financial results. Liberty Global consolidated net income was $358.2 million compared to a loss of $1.32 billion, prior year. Total consolidated adjusted EBITDA was $366.5 million compared to $324.6 million. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA less P&E Additions was a loss of $24.2 million compared to profit of $39.0 million. Consolidated Liberty Telecom adjusted EBITDA increased to $376.6 million from $338.8 million.

First quarter total consolidated revenue was $1.28 billion compared to $1.17 billion, last year. Consolidated Liberty Telecom revenue increased to $1.09 billion from $1.04 billion.

CEO Mike Fries said, "After an encouraging commercial performance in first quarter, we are reiterating all 2026 full-year guidance targets."

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Liberty Global shares are up 0.95 percent to $11.69.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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