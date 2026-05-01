Liberty Global Reports Consolidated Net Income In Q1; Reiterates 2026 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Liberty Global Ltd. (LBTYA) issued its first quarter financial results. Liberty Global consolidated net income was $358.2 million compared to a loss of $1.32 billion, prior year. Total consolidated adjusted EBITDA was $366.5 million compared to $324.6 million. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA less P&E Additions was a loss of $24.2 million compared to profit of $39.0 million. Consolidated Liberty Telecom adjusted EBITDA increased to $376.6 million from $338.8 million.

First quarter total consolidated revenue was $1.28 billion compared to $1.17 billion, last year. Consolidated Liberty Telecom revenue increased to $1.09 billion from $1.04 billion.

CEO Mike Fries said, "After an encouraging commercial performance in first quarter, we are reiterating all 2026 full-year guidance targets."

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Liberty Global shares are up 0.95 percent to $11.69.

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