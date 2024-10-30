News & Insights

Stocks

Liberty Global price target raised to $28 from $25 at Pivotal Research

October 30, 2024 — 04:00 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Pivotal Research analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak raised the firm’s price target on Liberty Global (LBTYK) to $28 from $25 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Liberty’s consolidated and joint venture assets reported overall moderately better than expected Q3 results, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm increased the price target to reflect the Sunrise spin.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on LBTYK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LBTYA
LBTYB
LBTYK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.