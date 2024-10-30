Liberty Global price target raised to $28 from $25 at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak raised the firm’s price target on Liberty Global (LBTYK) to $28 from $25 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Liberty’s consolidated and joint venture assets reported overall moderately better than expected Q3 results, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm increased the price target to reflect the Sunrise spin.

