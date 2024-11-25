Liberty Global price target lowered to $12 from $20 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Liberty Global (LBTYA) to $12 from $20 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm rolled price targets in the European telecom space to 2025, and revisited its spectrum liability assumptions “following a phase of more benign spectrum outcomes.”
