Liberty Global plc Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For This Year

Investors in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTY.A) had a good week, as its shares rose 3.0% to close at US$27.72 following the release of its quarterly results. Revenues were US$3.6b, approximately in line with whatthe analysts expected, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) crushed expectations, coming in at US$2.37, an impressive 394% ahead of estimates. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:LBTY.A Earnings and Revenue Growth May 8th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Liberty Global from twelve analysts is for revenues of US$14.2b in 2021 which, if met, would be a meaningful 12% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Liberty Global forecast to report a statutory profit of US$1.57 per share. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$14.4b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.49 in 2021. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on Liberty Global's earnings potential following these results.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$36.23, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Liberty Global analyst has a price target of US$56.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$24.60. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. For example, we noticed that Liberty Global's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 16% growth to the end of 2021 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 8.9% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 0.7% annually. Not only are Liberty Global's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Liberty Global's earnings potential next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$36.23, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Liberty Global going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

It might also be worth considering whether Liberty Global's debt load is appropriate, using our debt analysis tools on the Simply Wall St platform, here.

